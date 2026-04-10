Thomas Cook elevates Deepti Sheth as President & Group Head - Human Resources

Thomas Cook (India) has announced the elevation of Deepti Sheth as President & Group Head - Human Resources, reinforcing its focus on strengthening leadership and people strategy across the Group. In her new role, Deepti will lead the Group HR function. Her elevation marks a significant milestone in a decade-long journey with the Group, during which she has played a pivotal role in strengthening HR frameworks and embedding people practices aligned to business growth. Most recently, as Senior Vice President & Head - Human Resources at SOTC Travel, Sheth was instrumental in aligning HR practices with business prioritiesdriving leadership development and building scalable talent capabilities.