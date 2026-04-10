Thomas Cook elevates Deepti Sheth as President & Group Head - Human Resources
Thomas Cook (India) has announced the elevation of Deepti Sheth as President & Group Head - Human Resources, reinforcing its focus on strengthening leadership and people strategy across the Group. In her new role, Deepti will lead the Group HR function. Her elevation marks a significant milestone in a decade-long journey with the Group, during which she has played a pivotal role in strengthening HR frameworks and embedding people practices aligned to business growth. Most recently, as Senior Vice President & Head - Human Resources at SOTC Travel, Sheth was instrumental in aligning HR practices with business prioritiesdriving leadership development and building scalable talent capabilities.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 1:50 PM IST