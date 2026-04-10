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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Om Power Transmission IPO subscribed 0.71%

Om Power Transmission IPO subscribed 0.71%

Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 42.47 lakh shares as against 60.02 lakh shares on offer.

Om Power Transmission received bids for 42,47,195 shares as against 60,02,730 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (10 April 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.71 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 09 April 2026 and it will close on 13 April 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 166 and 175 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 85 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The offer includes a fresh issue of 75.75 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale of 10 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each. The entire offer-for-sale portion is being made by the promoters: Kalpesh D. Patel (3.5 lakh shares), Kanubhai Patel (3.5 lakh shares), and Vasantkumar N. Patel (3 lakh shares).

 

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company proposes to utilize Rs 11.2094 crore towards funding capital expenditure, Rs 25 crore towards repaying/prepaying in full or in part certain borrowings availed by the company, Rs 55 crore towards funding working capital requirements, and the balance for general corporate purposes.

As of December 31, 2025, the company had total borrowings of Rs 38.4675 crore.

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Om Power Transmission is an EPC company in power transmission, promoted by Kalpesh Patel, Kanubhai Patel, and Vasantkumar Patel. Founded in 2011, it executes high-voltage lines (11400 kV), substations (up to 220 kV), and underground cabling, providing turnkey solutions including O&M. Primarily serving PSUs (~84% revenue), it operates mainly in Gujarat and has expanded to Rajasthan, Punjab, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Its order book stood at Rs 744.6 crore across 58 projects as of Dec 31, 2025.

Ahead of the IPO of Om Power Transmission on 23 March 2026, the company raised Rs 45.01 crore from anchor investors by allotting 25.72 lakh shares at Rs 175 each to 4 anchor investors.

For the nine months ended 31 December 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 23.37 crore and sales of Rs 274.54 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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