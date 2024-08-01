Thomas Cook (India) consolidated net profit rises 3.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.90% to Rs 2105.94 crore

Net profit of Thomas Cook (India) rose 3.28% to Rs 75.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 2105.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1898.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2105.941898.986.466.53142.97131.01109.07100.8475.2972.90