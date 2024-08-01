Thomas Cook (India) consolidated net profit rises 3.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.90% to Rs 2105.94 croreNet profit of Thomas Cook (India) rose 3.28% to Rs 75.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 2105.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1898.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2105.941898.98 11 OPM %6.466.53 -PBDT142.97131.01 9 PBT109.07100.84 8 NP75.2972.90 3
