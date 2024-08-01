Softrak Venture Investment reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 166.67% to Rs 0.08 crore

Softrak Venture Investment reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 166.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.080.03033.3300.0100.0100.01