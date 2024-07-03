Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Thyrocare acquires diagnostic and pathology biz of Polo Labs

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
Thyrocare Technologies has announced he acquisition of Polo Labs' diagnostic and pathology business for a cash consideration of Rs 4.26 crore.
Thyrocare has entered into a business transfer agreement (BTA) with Polo Labs and the existing shareholders of Polo.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Polo Labs is engaged in the business of providing diagnostics and pathological services.
Thyrocare stated that the aforementioned acquisition is being made with an aim to expand the companys diagnostic and pathological services business through this acquisition.
The said acquisition is subject to long stop of 60 business days from the execution date of the BTA and the fulfilment of the conditions precedent. The closing shall take place within 30 business days from the date of receipt of the CP Completion Certificate to the satisfaction of the company.
Thyrocare Technologies is engaged in the healthcare industry and is involved in providing quality diagnostic services at affordable costs to patients, laboratories and hospitals in India.
The scrip shed 0.18% to currently trade at Rs 648 on the BSE today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Narendra Modi

Parliament LIVE: Amid Oppn uproar, PM Modi takes '1/3rd govt' jibe at INDIA bloc in Rajya Sabha

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex hits 80,000, Nifty tests 24,250 led by banks; smallcaps outperform

Trump Biden

US Prez debate disaster: Why there's a call for Biden to exit the race?

service industry, IT services

June services PMI rises on back of new orders, international sales

Rishi Sunak

UK Election 2024: Key issues, candidates, and voting process explained

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon