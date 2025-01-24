Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thyrocare Tech rises as Q3 PAT jumps 29% YoY to Rs 19 cr

Thyrocare Tech rises as Q3 PAT jumps 29% YoY to Rs 19 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Thyrocare Technologies added 2.70% to Rs 838.30 after the healthcare service provider reported 28.56% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.95 crore on 23.14% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 165.92 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 27.92 crore, up 40.23% from Rs 19.91 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses rose 20.53% YoY to Rs 141.85 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials and services consumed was at Rs 44.79 crore (up 17.84% YoY) while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 35.09 crore (up 33.12%) during the period under review.

 

The company's revenue from Diagnostic Testing Services was at Rs 151.87 crore (up 24.05% YoY), while revenue from Imaging Services stood at Rs 13.43 crore (up 13.24% YoY) in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA improved 32% YoY to Rs 41.6 crore in the December 2024 quarter from Rs 31.6 crore reported in the corresponding period the previous year. EBITDA margin increased to 25% in Q3 FY25 compared to 23% reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Thyrocare Technologies is engaged in the healthcare industry and is involved in providing quality diagnostic services at affordable costs to patients, laboratories, and hospitals in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers erase early gains; media shares tumble

Barometers erase early gains; media shares tumble

Kalpataru Projects rises on bagging orders worth Rs 2,038 crore

Kalpataru Projects rises on bagging orders worth Rs 2,038 crore

Meera Industries wins order worth Rs 2.60 cr

Meera Industries wins order worth Rs 2.60 cr

Dow Surges 408 Points Amid Market Gains

Dow Surges 408 Points Amid Market Gains

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon