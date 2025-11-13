Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit rises 14.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.34% to Rs 168.73 croreNet profit of Tiger Logistics (India) rose 14.32% to Rs 8.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.34% to Rs 168.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 160.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales168.73160.17 5 OPM %6.605.49 -PBDT12.2110.37 18 PBT11.9810.16 18 NP8.627.54 14
