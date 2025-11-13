Arnold Holdings standalone net profit declines 43.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.82% to Rs 38.83 croreNet profit of Arnold Holdings declined 43.54% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.82% to Rs 38.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales38.8351.65 -25 OPM %10.6410.09 -PBDT2.414.10 -41 PBT2.223.77 -41 NP1.662.94 -44
