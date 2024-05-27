Tilak Ventures consolidated net profit rises 150.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.49% to Rs 2.83 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 125.53% to Rs 5.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 84.24% to Rs 12.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Tilak Ventures rose 150.54% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.49% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.2.831.8212.866.9876.3328.5724.115.013.231.427.072.883.151.407.002.832.330.935.302.35