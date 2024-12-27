Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tilaknagar Industries receives ratings action from CRISIL

Tilaknagar Industries receives ratings action from CRISIL

Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Tilaknagar Industries announced that CRISIL Ratings has revised its outlook on the long-term bank facilities to 'Positive' from 'Stable' and reaffirmed its rating at 'CRISIL A-'. The revision in outlook is due to significant improvement in the financial risk profile, with progressive repayment of debt and healthy cash generation, making the company net-debt free as on 30 September 2024.

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

