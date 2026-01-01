Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Time Technoplast bags Rs 51-cr supply order from HPCL

Time Technoplast bags Rs 51-cr supply order from HPCL

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Time Technoplast said it has secured a domestic supply order worth Rs 51 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL).

The order is for supply of rigid polymer packaging products, namely Conipack pails, to be delivered as per HPCLs schedule. Payments under the contract will be secured through an appropriate financial instrument.

The supplies are to be dispatched in line with the delivery schedule over a period of up to two years. The company clarified that the order does not involve any promoter or promoter group interest and does not fall under related party transactions.

Time Technoplast is a global manufacturer of polymer products with operations across multiple countries. Its portfolio spans industrial packaging solutions, lifestyle products, automotive components, infrastructure / construction related products, material handling solutions & composite cylinders.

 

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Time Technoplast rose 17.04% to Rs 115.44 crore while net sales rose 10.3% to Rs 1,511.11 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Time Technoplast rose 0.49% to Rs 189 on the BSE.

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd Slides 1.6%

Optiemus Infracom Ltd Spurts 14.78%

Pace Digitek gains as arm bags Rs 94-cr advance purchase order from BSNL

Escorts Kubota records 38.5% jump in tractor sales in Dec'25

Wall Street Extends Pullback on Profit-Taking, but 2025 Gains Stay Solid

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

