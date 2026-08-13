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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Time Technoplast wins order of Rs 2.48 cr

Time Technoplast wins order of Rs 2.48 cr

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

For NTPC's Hydrogen-Powered Locomotive Pilot Project (Railway)

Time Technoplast has received a prestigious order worth Rs 2.48 crore to supply a complete Type IV Composite Cylinder Hydrogen (Hz) Storage Cascade and Fuel Delivery System for NTPC's pioneering hydrogen-powered locomotive (RAILWAY) pilot project. The order has been awarded through EPC partner Concorde Control Systems.

 

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 7:50 PM IST