Time Technoplast wins order of Rs 2.48 cr
For NTPC's Hydrogen-Powered Locomotive Pilot Project (Railway)Time Technoplast has received a prestigious order worth Rs 2.48 crore to supply a complete Type IV Composite Cylinder Hydrogen (Hz) Storage Cascade and Fuel Delivery System for NTPC's pioneering hydrogen-powered locomotive (RAILWAY) pilot project. The order has been awarded through EPC partner Concorde Control Systems.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 7:50 PM IST