Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 25.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.46% to Rs 129.03 croreNet profit of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure declined 25.42% to Rs 11.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.46% to Rs 129.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 109.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.03% to Rs 48.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.20% to Rs 505.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 363.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales129.03109.85 17 505.35363.03 39 OPM %13.5920.39 -15.0717.25 - PBDT19.2221.75 -12 74.1559.11 25 PBT16.3819.86 -18 64.4552.69 22 NP11.6815.66 -25 48.3640.29 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content