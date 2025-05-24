Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Svarnim Trade Udyog reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Svarnim Trade Udyog reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Svarnim Trade Udyog reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Telogica reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Telogica reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Malu Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.82 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Malu Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.82 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Savera Industries standalone net profit rises 100.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Savera Industries standalone net profit rises 100.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Tirth Plastic reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tirth Plastic reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit rises 825.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit rises 825.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon