Tips Music Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 655.65, down 0.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.66% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% slide in NIFTY and a 2.26% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Tips Music Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 655.65, down 0.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24043.1. The Sensex is at 76859.21, down 0.49%.Tips Music Ltd has lost around 7.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Music Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1602.2, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.04 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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