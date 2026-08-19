Canara Bank down for fifth straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 128.48, down 0.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 14.43% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% slide in NIFTY and a 2.42% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 128.48, down 0.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24043.1. The Sensex is at 76859.21, down 0.49%.Canara Bank has lost around 0.26% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has eased around 1.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57262.4, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 209.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 128.64, down 0.29% on the day. Canara Bank jumped 14.43% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% slide in NIFTY and a 2.42% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.08 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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