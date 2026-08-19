Exide Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 458.8, down 1.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 14.43% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% slide in NIFTY and a 14.68% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 458.8, down 1.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24043.1. The Sensex is at 76859.21, down 0.49%.Exide Industries Ltd has gained around 5.07% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 8.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29264.55, down 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 62.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.82 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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