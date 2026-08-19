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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nestle India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Nestle India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 1460, down 0.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.66% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% slide in NIFTY and a 16.21% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Nestle India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1460, down 0.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24043.1. The Sensex is at 76859.21, down 0.49%.Nestle India Ltd has added around 0.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47734.8, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.32 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1465, up 0.03% on the day. Nestle India Ltd jumped 22.66% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% slide in NIFTY and a 16.21% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 75.18 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 2:50 PM IST