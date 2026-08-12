Tips Music Ltd soars 1.17%

Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 676.9, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.48% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% drop in NIFTY and a 7.17% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Tips Music Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 676.9, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 24283.3. The Sensex is at 77580.61, down 0.73%. Tips Music Ltd has dropped around 5.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Music Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1552.75, down 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.78 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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