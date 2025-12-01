Monday, December 01, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Varun Beverages Ltd soars 0.27%, up for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd soars 0.27%, up for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 482.85, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.63% in last one year as compared to a 7.78% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.1% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Varun Beverages Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 482.85, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 26164.95. The Sensex is at 85592.35, down 0.13%. Varun Beverages Ltd has risen around 1.71% in last one month.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55595.8, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 484.8, down 0.02% on the day. Varun Beverages Ltd is down 23.63% in last one year as compared to a 7.78% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.1% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 62.05 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd soars 0.24%, rises for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd soars 0.24%, rises for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 1.99%, up for five straight sessions

Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 1.99%, up for five straight sessions

India manufacturing PMI registers slowest improvement in operating conditions since February, S&P data shows

India manufacturing PMI registers slowest improvement in operating conditions since February, S&P data shows

Suzuki Motor Gujarat mergers with Maruti Suzuki India

Suzuki Motor Gujarat mergers with Maruti Suzuki India

Euro speculative net longs slip to over four month low

Euro speculative net longs slip to over four month low

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon