Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd soars 0.24%, rises for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd soars 0.24%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 116.59, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.51% in last one year as compared to a 7.78% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.23% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 116.59, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 26164.95. The Sensex is at 85592.35, down 0.13%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has risen around 10.44% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27774.6, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 238.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 116.9, up 0.04% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up 5.51% in last one year as compared to a 7.78% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.23% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 66.08 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

