Monday, December 01, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suzuki Motor Gujarat mergers with Maruti Suzuki India

Suzuki Motor Gujarat mergers with Maruti Suzuki India

Image

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Effective 01 December 2025

Maruti Suzuki India has filed the certified copy of the order issued by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation of Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a wholly owned subsidiary (SMG), into and with Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and accordingly, the Scheme becomes effective from today i.e. 01 December 2025. The Appointed Date under the Scheme is 01 April 2025. As such, the amalgamation of SMG into and with MSIL has been completed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Euro speculative net longs slip to over four month low

Euro speculative net longs slip to over four month low

US dollar index speculative longs fall further

US dollar index speculative longs fall further

Arvind Smartspaces gains after acquiring residential project in Ahmedabad

Arvind Smartspaces gains after acquiring residential project in Ahmedabad

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; realty shares decline

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; realty shares decline

INR hits record low amid surging oil prices

INR hits record low amid surging oil prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon