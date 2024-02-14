Sensex (    %)
                        
Tirupati Fin-Lease standalone net profit rises 58.82% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 6:24 PM IST
Sales decline 97.13% to Rs 0.06 crore
Net profit of Tirupati Fin-Lease rose 58.82% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 97.13% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.062.09 -97 OPM %-83.333.35 -PBDT0.270.17 59 PBT0.270.17 59 NP0.270.17 59
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

