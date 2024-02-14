Tirupati Fin-Lease standalone net profit rises 58.82% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 97.13% to Rs 0.06 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Tirupati Fin-Lease rose 58.82% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 97.13% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.062.09-83.333.350.270.170.270.170.270.17