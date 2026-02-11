Tirupati Forge standalone net profit rises 54.20% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 85.92% to Rs 48.60 croreNet profit of Tirupati Forge rose 54.20% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 85.92% to Rs 48.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales48.6026.14 86 OPM %10.479.95 -PBDT4.882.69 81 PBT2.741.75 57 NP2.021.31 54
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:13 AM IST