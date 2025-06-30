Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd Spikes 2.41%

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd has added 7.51% over last one month compared to 1.17% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 3.16% rise in the SENSEX
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd rose 2.41% today to trade at Rs 958.6. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.52% to quote at 71920.7. The index is up 1.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zen Technologies Ltd increased 2.34% and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd added 2.06% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went down 0.56 % over last one year compared to the 6.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd has added 7.51% over last one month compared to 1.17% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 3.16% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 20125 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.16 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1896.5 on 27 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 655.3 on 04 Mar 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content