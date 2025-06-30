Monday, June 30, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Biocon Biologics expands access to insulin in Malaysia

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Supplies over 100 million cartridges of recombinant human insulin to Malaysia's Ministry of Health

Biocon Biologics (BBL) announced that its Malaysian subsidiary, Biocon Sdn. Bhd., has surpassed the milestone of supplying 100 million cartridges of recombinant human insulin (rh-insulin) to Malaysia's Ministry of Health (MoH). This achievement reinforces Biocon Biologics' long-standing commitment to advancing diabetes care and ensuring affordable access to insulin across the country.

Since entering the Malaysian market in 2016, Biocon Biologics has played a pivotal role in transforming diabetes management, and has supplied over 100 million cartridges of rh-insulin serving over 345,000 patients. Biocon Biologics' public-private partnership with the Malaysian government exemplifies a successful model for building a resilient biotech ecosystem by driving innovation, developing local talent, enabling better patient outcomes and advancing insulin self sufficiency in Malaysia.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

