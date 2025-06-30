Monday, June 30, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GTV Engineering receives LoI for order valued at Rs 14.51 cr

GTV Engineering receives LoI for order valued at Rs 14.51 cr

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
GTV Engineering has received Letter of Intent from M/s Gebr. Pfeiffer (India) on 27 June 2025 to supply 5 Nos Cement/Coal/Raw Mill Static Parts, Separating Wheel, Gap Type Seal & Water Nozzle required at JSW CM & Saint Gobain GC & Gold Crest KHD and Wonder RM & KM in 8 months in accordance with the technical specifications and the Terms and Conditions specified in the Letter of Intent dated 27 June 2025 with a Total Value of Supplies is Rs. 14.51 crore excluding GST.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Biocon Biologics expands access to insulin in Malaysia

GIFT Nifty points to bright start on strong global cues

Granules India arm receives one observation from USFDA for U.S. facility

Adani Green Energy surpasses 15,000 MW milestone

Adani Green Energy operationalizes 1,011.5 MW power projects in Khavda, Gujarat

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

