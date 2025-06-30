Monday, June 30, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Copper signs MoU with Indian Oil

Hindustan Copper signs MoU with Indian Oil

Image

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Hindustan Copper (HCL) has executed an MoU with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) on 29 June 2025 to jointly participate in copper, critical minerals block auctions, develop and operationalize block for exploration and mining, mining and processing of minerals and share risks across the value chain.

The purpose of the MoU is also to share investments and risks for the development, mining and processing from existing assets of HCL. This MoU does not constitute a legally binding relationship between the parties as per the conditions set-out in the MoU.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

VRL Logistics edges higher on bonus share issue proposal

VRL Logistics edges higher on bonus share issue proposal

NTPC Renewable Energy commissions balance 120 MW of 220 MW Shajapur Solar Project

NTPC Renewable Energy commissions balance 120 MW of 220 MW Shajapur Solar Project

GTV Engineering receives LoI for order valued at Rs 14.51 cr

GTV Engineering receives LoI for order valued at Rs 14.51 cr

Biocon Biologics expands access to insulin in Malaysia

Biocon Biologics expands access to insulin in Malaysia

GIFT Nifty points to bright start on strong global cues

GIFT Nifty points to bright start on strong global cues

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon