Manjeera Constructions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.68 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 19.53% to Rs 14.87 croreNet profit of Manjeera Constructions reported to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 13.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 19.53% to Rs 14.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales14.8712.44 20 OPM %49.23-21.14 -PBDT7.83-11.60 LP PBT6.44-13.01 LP NP6.68-13.47 LP
