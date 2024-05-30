Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 1.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.36% to Rs 39.92 croreNet profit of Titan Biotech rose 1.01% to Rs 5.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.36% to Rs 39.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.04% to Rs 24.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.94% to Rs 164.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 144.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
