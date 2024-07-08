Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Titan Company Ltd Falls 3.09%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Titan Company Ltd has lost 7.99% over last one month compared to 1.91% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 4.08% rise in the SENSEX
Titan Company Ltd lost 3.09% today to trade at Rs 3168.25. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.77% to quote at 58246.32. The index is up 1.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd decreased 0.2% and Blue Star Ltd lost 0.14% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 34.18 % over last one year compared to the 22.28% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Titan Company Ltd has lost 7.99% over last one month compared to 1.91% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 4.08% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14364 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 46901 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3885 on 30 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2882.6 on 07 Aug 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rain, New Delhi Rain, Waterlogging, Delhi Rains

LIVE: Overnight rainfall leaves several areas of Mumbai waterlogged; schools shut, flights diverted

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock market LIVE Updates, July 8: Broader indices hit record highs; benchmarks retreat

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Heavy rains in Thane: 54 rescued from flooded houses, bridge washed away

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

CM Majhi mourns devotee's death during Rath Yatra, announces ex gratia

Mumbai rains

Mumbai rain: City records 300 mm rainfall overnight, BMC declares holiday

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon