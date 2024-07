Consequent to aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs 635,992,696 (consisting of 635,992,696 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each) to Rs 636,274,090 (consisting of 636,274,090 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

One 97 Communications has allotted 2,81,394 equity shares under ESOS on 07 July 2024.