Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Spurts 8.66%

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has added 42.63% over last one month compared to 8.78% gain in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 4.08% rise in the SENSEX
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd gained 8.66% today to trade at Rs 534. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index is up 0.88% to quote at 697.04. The index is up 8.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd increased 7.29% and Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd added 4.54% on the day. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index went up 117.6 % over last one year compared to the 22.28% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has added 42.63% over last one month compared to 8.78% gain in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 4.08% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10.96 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 24.77 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 544.95 on 08 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 117.35 on 13 Jul 2023.
First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

