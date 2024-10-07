Business Standard
Metropolis' revenue climbs 13% YoY in Q2

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

The healthcare service provider said that its revenue jumped around 13% year on year (YoY) in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Revenue growth was driven by patient volume growth, test volume growth and change in product mix coupled with realization benefits.

B2C revenues jumped around 20% YoY during the period under review, on account of industry-leading testing capabilities and strong brand appeal among end consumers.

The company has been able to deliver strong results in Q2FY25 driven by a combination of increased volumes, product mix change and realizations benefits. Continued momentum from its Truhealth packages, along with successful upselling of bundled packages, led to higher test per patient, contributing to overall revenue growth.

 

The company has added 6 labs and 120 centers in Q2FY25 and increased the presence to a total of approximately 700 towns in Q2FY25 compared to approximately 650 towns in FY24.

Margins for Q2FY25 have expanded on a sequential basis in line with commentary provided earlier. The Company continues to see a gradual uptick in margins on account of operating leverage, cost optimization and growing contribution from its ongoing network expansion, it added.

The company said that it is debt free & having cash reserves of approximately Rs 180 crore as on 30 September 2024.

Metropolis Healthcare is a diagnostics company, with presence in 23 states & 601 towns. Internationally, the company has presence in South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers a comprehensive range of 4,000 plus tests and profiles that include advanced tests in diagnosis of cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and an array of genetic abnormalities. The company has a network of over 199 labs, 4,150 collection centres and over 10,000 touch points.

The scrip fell 0.87% to settle at Rs 2,215 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

