Tolins Tyres consolidated net profit declines 3.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.77% to Rs 93.29 crore

Net profit of Tolins Tyres declined 3.67% to Rs 10.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.77% to Rs 93.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 69.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.93.2969.7415.2118.0713.8113.2012.7112.5910.4910.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News