Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tolins Tyres consolidated net profit declines 3.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Tolins Tyres consolidated net profit declines 3.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

Sales rise 33.77% to Rs 93.29 crore

Net profit of Tolins Tyres declined 3.67% to Rs 10.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.77% to Rs 93.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 69.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales93.2969.74 34 OPM %15.2118.07 -PBDT13.8113.20 5 PBT12.7112.59 1 NP10.4910.89 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SRM Contractors consolidated net profit rises 50.63% in the December 2025 quarter

SRM Contractors consolidated net profit rises 50.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 22.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 22.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Latteys Industries consolidated net profit rises 291.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Latteys Industries consolidated net profit rises 291.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Valiant Organics consolidated net profit declines 33.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Valiant Organics consolidated net profit declines 33.15% in the December 2025 quarter

East West Freight Carriers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.35 crore in the December 2025 quarter

East West Freight Carriers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.35 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today