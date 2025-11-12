Torrent Power consolidated net profit rises 50.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.76% to Rs 7876.00 croreNet profit of Torrent Power rose 50.45% to Rs 723.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 481.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 7876.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7175.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7876.007175.81 10 OPM %19.1216.82 -PBDT1367.931059.67 29 PBT979.10688.68 42 NP723.71481.03 50
