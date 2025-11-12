Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit declines 18.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.53% to Rs 17.67 croreNet profit of Geecee Ventures declined 18.41% to Rs 10.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 39.53% to Rs 17.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.6729.22 -40 OPM %69.2754.24 -PBDT12.3115.68 -21 PBT11.7615.13 -22 NP10.2412.55 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content