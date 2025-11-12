Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit declines 71.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.96% to Rs 984.35 croreNet profit of Gokaldas Exports declined 71.31% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.96% to Rs 984.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 929.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales984.35929.00 6 OPM %6.567.49 -PBDT61.3264.38 -5 PBT18.7235.60 -47 NP8.0828.16 -71
