Biocon reports consolidated net profit of Rs 84.50 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.24% to Rs 4262.50 croreNet profit of Biocon reported to Rs 84.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.24% to Rs 4262.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3545.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4262.503545.00 20 OPM %19.6019.33 -PBDT656.20492.30 33 PBT183.2072.40 153 NP84.50-16.00 LP
