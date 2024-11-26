Business Standard
Torrent Power Ltd Falls 1.94%

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Torrent Power Ltd has lost 17.31% over last one month compared to 8.31% fall in BSE Utilities index and 1.17% rise in the SENSEX

Torrent Power Ltd lost 1.94% today to trade at Rs 1591.25. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.7% to quote at 5559.38. The index is down 8.31 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd decreased 1.39% and CESC Ltd lost 1.32% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 44.91 % over last one year compared to the 21.77% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Torrent Power Ltd has lost 17.31% over last one month compared to 8.31% fall in BSE Utilities index and 1.17% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1626 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 24359 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2037.35 on 22 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 786.3 on 24 Nov 2023.

 

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

