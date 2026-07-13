Torrent Power Ltd gains for fifth session

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1445.1, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.96% in last one year as compared to a 3.46% gain in NIFTY and a 8.09% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Torrent Power Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1445.1, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 24214.75. The Sensex is at 77642.41, up 0.09%. Torrent Power Ltd has added around 3.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39242.05, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.77 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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