Torrent Power Ltd soars 4.97%, rises for third straight session

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1311, up 4.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.24% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% gain in NIFTY and a 11.27% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Torrent Power Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1311, up 4.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 23909.75. The Sensex is at 76617.18, up 0.06%. Torrent Power Ltd has dropped around 2.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38028.4, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.42 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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