Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Ceigall India has emerged as LI bidder for establishing Construction of 4/6 Lane Northern Ayodhya Bypass tot length 35.40 kms Part1 north of NH27 from 0.000 to 30.400 (Starting near 112.540 ending at 139.928 of NH27) and Part2 south of NH27 from 0.000 to 5.000 on HAM under NHDP Ph7 in Uttar Pradesh. The company bid project cost of Rs 1,199.30 crore.