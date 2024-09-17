Business Standard
Ashoka Buildcon receives ratings action for SPV - Ashoka Ankleshwar Manubar Expressway

Ashoka Buildcon receives ratings action for SPV - Ashoka Ankleshwar Manubar Expressway

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
From ICRA
Ashoka Buildcon announced that ICRA has upgraded the Credit Ratings for Long Term - Fund Based - Term Loan of Ashoka Ankleshwar Manubar Expressway (SPV), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ashoka Concessions, a subsidiary of the Company as follows:
The ICRA has assigned the Credit Rating for Long Term - Fund Based - Term Loan as [ICRA] AAA upgraded from [ICRA] AA; Outlook revised to stable from Positive.
First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

