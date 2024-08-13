Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit rises 550.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 145.86% to Rs 3.86 crore

Net profit of Touchwood Entertainment rose 550.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 145.86% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.861.5712.6915.290.550.240.370.110.260.04