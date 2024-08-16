TPI India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.89% to Rs 6.27 croreNet loss of TPI India reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.275.23 20 OPM %3.516.31 -PBDT-0.06-0.02 -200 PBT-0.21-0.08 -163 NP-0.211.57 PL
