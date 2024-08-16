Business Standard
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) wins work order of Rs 28 cr

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
From Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) has received a Notification of Award/Letter of Intent(LOI) from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam (JBVNL) for supply of plant contract (Contract Part I) and supply of Intallation Services Contract (Contract Part II) for electrification of Un-Electrified/Partial Electrified Habitations/Tolas/Households of Rural & Urban Areas of Sahibganj District of Jharkhand State under Mukhyamantri Ujjawal Jharkhand Yojana (MUJY). The contract value aggregates Rs 28.41 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 9:19 AM IST

