TPI India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.45% to Rs 7.12 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 97.11% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.45% to Rs 23.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of TPI India reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 15.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.45% to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.