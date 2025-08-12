Trade-Wings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.64% to Rs 67.60 croreNet profit of Trade-Wings reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.64% to Rs 67.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales67.6065.86 3 OPM %-1.29-1.67 -PBDT0.70-0.45 LP PBT0.16-1.08 LP NP0.16-1.08 LP
