Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Navi Finserv standalone net profit rises 0.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Navi Finserv standalone net profit rises 0.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Sales decline 8.13% to Rs 503.12 crore

Net profit of Navi Finserv rose 0.05% to Rs 58.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 58.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.13% to Rs 503.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 547.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales503.12547.66 -8 OPM %57.4448.45 -PBDT83.7183.08 1 PBT80.2077.16 4 NP58.8758.84 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JSW Cement IPO ends with 7.77x subscription

JSW Cement IPO ends with 7.77x subscription

Lupin partners with Sandoz for launch and commercialization of ranibizumab across global markets

Lupin partners with Sandoz for launch and commercialization of ranibizumab across global markets

Sterlite Technologies onboard senior executives to grow its optical solutions biz across US and Europe

Sterlite Technologies onboard senior executives to grow its optical solutions biz across US and Europe

Lok Sabha passes revised Income Tax Bill, 2025

Lok Sabha passes revised Income Tax Bill, 2025

Volume of digital payment transactions spikes at CAGR of 41% over last seven years

Volume of digital payment transactions spikes at CAGR of 41% over last seven years

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon