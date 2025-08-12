Navi Finserv standalone net profit rises 0.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.13% to Rs 503.12 croreNet profit of Navi Finserv rose 0.05% to Rs 58.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 58.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.13% to Rs 503.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 547.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales503.12547.66 -8 OPM %57.4448.45 -PBDT83.7183.08 1 PBT80.2077.16 4 NP58.8758.84 0
